Next significant cool-down to arrive soon, chance of storms possible tomorrow | 2/14 PM

If you have any Valentines evening plans this evening, you need not to reschedule last minute because of the winds and blowing dust, as they will be expected to diminish to acceptable levels (for the dust, that being completely) by the time the sun dips below the horizon. Expect clear skies for the majority of the night with some clouds streaking across the sky shortly after midnight. Morning lows on Wednesday will gradually cool down to the low 40s and upper 30s with winds out of the south at 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow will be similar to today with southwesterly winds, sunny skies, and warm temperatures. Thankfully the winds won’t be anywhere as extreme for Wednesday, only breezing up to 10-15 mph. Daytime highs will top out once again in the low 70s. Since we’ll still be dry and warm with some winds tomorrow, elevated fire weather conditions will be in place across most of Texoma. Sometime between the mid-afternoon and early evening, a couple storms are expected to fire-up in counties east of I-44 ahead of an approaching cold front. Because they will be just starting out in the far eastern portion of our viewing area, most storms are not expected to mature enough to become strong-to-severe until they cross I-35. But depending on the moisture content available, as well as the positioning & speed of the cold front and surface/upper-level low pressure system, strong-to-severe storms are a possibility in eastern Texoma. If any severe thunderstorms were to form, main concerns will be hail ranging up to the size of quarters and wind gusts up to 60 mph. A brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out for our viewing area, however any rotation within these storms that could produce tornadoes isn’t really expected until they push east of I-35 (AKA, not in our neck of the woods). After 7 PM, the risk of storms will diminish in Texoma.

By the late evening hours on Wednesday, our next cold front will sweep through. This will bring breezy winds back to Texoma, this time out of the north/northwest gusting between 20-30 mph heading into the late night hours. This will impact low and high temperatures on Thursday, as we’ll be waking up in the morning to the mid 20s and only warming up that afternoon into the low/mid 40s. Thursday’s daytime winds will continue to be breezy out of the northwest at 15-25 mph with sunny skies. Despite the cooler temperatures, the breezy northerly winds and somewhat dry air behind the front will lead to elevated fire weather conditions.

Friday will be witness to the shifting return of southerly winds, helping to kickstart a warming trend that will last through early next week. We’ll reach back into the low 50s on Friday with sunny skies. On Saturday, clouds will re-emerge across Texoma skies, but will do naught to quell our warming trend as winds out of the south at 10-20 mph will warm us into the mid/upper 50s. Sunday features mostly cloudy conditions as our temperatures will take a significant jump into the low 70s to end off the weekend. Next Monday will stick with temperatures in the 70s to begin the next school & work week along with mostly cloudy skies. To end off the 7 day outlook, a slow-moving frontal system will make it’s way down into Texoma by the start of Tuesday, leading to slightly cooler high temperatures in the mid 60s. Our next chance of rain is also possible at this time, however models are keeping the coverage very, very limited (almost non-existent).

