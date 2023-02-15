OSBI investigating human remains found at Lake Thunderbird
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:43 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The remains of female were discovered at Lake Thunderbird on Monday night. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating this as a suspicious death. The lake is located in Cleveland County, east of Norman.
Oklahoma State Park Rangers called OSBI, after the remains were found shortly after 6 p.m. The woman’s remains were sent to the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine her identity, and cause of death.
