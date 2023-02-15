People weigh in on recreational marijuana

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - State Question Number 820 has people weighing the pros and cons of recreational marijuana use.

Not only would this raise the age limit from 18 to 21 but some dispensary owners said it could cost everyone more money.

The Oklahoma Tax Commission said they would collect an additional 15% tax on recreational use sales, outside of the sales tax already in place.

An employee of 64 dispensary Steven Edgar, used to live in Washington, where recreational marijuana is legal.

He said he doesn’t think this would benefit small businesses.

“Where I come from, Washington, small businesses don’t get a lot of business for recreational. This is medical, legal, we’re going to get a lot of business, recreational, small businesses are going to drown,” he said.

Edgar said State Question 820 also puts a cap on how potent the marijuana can be.

“The cap for THC and everything else is a lot lower than any medical grade, so in my opinion I hope it stays medical just for the sake of the people who actually need it,” said Edgar.

One anonymous card holder agrees this could impact the dosage people get.

“If you have like epilepsy or suffering from cancer or any ailments that you really need this for the dosage might be too minimal or too small,” he said.

Both believe the increase in supply and demand would cause prices to rise.

“I think that’s what’s the big concern overall, coming from a business point of view, of course things raise prices raise, if you have to pay more taxes, then your product is going to be higher than you normally spend, whatever you budget for,” he said.

