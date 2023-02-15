Expert Connections
Rep. Pae to join international exchange program for lawmakers

The Laboratories of Democracy Initiative brings German and U.S. lawmakers together in an effort to build transatlantic networks.(Oklahoma House of Representatives)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton representative Daniel Pae will be part of a delegation going to Germany as a part of an international leadership exchange program.

The Laboratories of Democracy Initiative brings German and U.S. lawmakers together in an effort to build transatlantic networks. Pae will join seven other Americans and eight Germans as part of the exchange.

“This program presents a fantastic opportunity to discuss innovative strategies with my fellow participants and find potential avenues for collaboration across international and state borders,” Pae said. “I’m honored to be selected and I look forward to sharing my viewpoint and experiences and hearing from my American and German colleagues.”

2023′s program will focus on “structural transformation and the revitalization of post-industrial areas.”

