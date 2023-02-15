School bond proposals win overwhelmingly on Tuesday night

Expert Connections
Each of the districts sought funding to help complete projects aimed at improving infrastructure for students in their schools.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Voters in southwest Oklahoma made their voices heard and voted in favor of funding for school districts on Tuesday.

Comanche, Bray-Doyle, Velma-Alma, Blair, Snyder, Grandfield, and Empire Public Schools all had bond propositions on the ballot and voters in each district overwhelmingly approved the propositions.

Also on Tuesday, voters elected new representatives for several city council seats.

Wes Eidson and CJ Morris were elected to city council spots in Walters and Altus, respectively.

For full election results, you can visit the Oklahoma Election Board website.

