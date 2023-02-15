Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Two Lawton high schools sending swim teams off to State

MacArthur's swim team gets a special send off as they head to state meet.
MacArthur's swim team gets a special send off as they head to state meet.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today the hallways of two local high schools rang out with cheers and support for their swim teams.

Swimmers from Macarthur and Eisenhower high schools are heading to the OSSAA State Swim Meet.

To celebrate the swimmers, both schools are holding send-off parades in their hallways.

MacArthur’s coach Shannon Grochow said they were grateful for the support.

“I think it’s just exciting to have support while we’re going and doing some hard work swimming,” Grochow said. “For me I’m just excited for them, and I’m sure it helps them get over some nerves and build an excitement for what they’re about to do.”

On top of the excitement, the swim team also learned they were Academic State Champions so they’ll be going into the meet with full confidence.

Eisenhower High School will hold its own send-off parade Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Territory Golf and Country Club will have its qualifying event on Monday, April 24.
Local golf course to host U.S. Open qualifier
Lawton native Mackenzie Mims graduated from MacArthur High School in 2018 and then went on to ...
Lawton native talks about attending an HBCU
According to the new city code, businesses will have to pay $161, which includes $115 for the...
Lawton now requiring license for businesses
State Question Number 820 has people weighing the pros and cons of recreational marijuana use.
People weigh in on recreational marijuana
The family shared their feelings of being let down by police starting from when they first...
Family of Jeremy Vaughan speaks out

Latest News

Ringling students and parents are speaking out after they say the school’s football coach has...
Students accuse Ringling football coach of abuse, bullying
CU prepares for another fun at the NCAA D2 regional and national tournament
Cameron tennis leans on experience for a successful 2023
The Territory Golf and Country Club will have its qualifying event on Monday, April 24.
Local golf course to host U.S. Open qualifier
Lawton boys win first city championship in the last few years over Ike.
Lawton boys capture city title over Ike, Ike girls win big