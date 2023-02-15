Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Wednesdays with Fort Sill: MWR Flash Sale

By Cade Taylor
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill is hosting a flash sale, with limited edition MWR items available.

7News spoke with Bryan Araujo, a Public Affairs Specialist for Fort Sill, about the flash sale, a free Zumbathon party, and more.

Fort Sill’s flash sale is currently ongoing at the MWR Special Events Office in the Welcome Center and will end on Friday, February 17.

They’re selling t-shirts, medals, and water bottles from the 2022 MWR Run Series. Plus, they also have limited edition items from last year’s sale!

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, at the Fires Fitness Center, there will be a Party in Pink Zumbathon. The event is free to attend and encourages participants to wear pink outfits.

Additionally, the Rhinehart Fitness Center now has Pickleball available! The sport combines many elements of tennis, ping-pong, and badminton, making it a great activity to get you moving and healthy.

From 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, February 24, at the Patriot Club, the State of Fort Sill Address and Sponsorship Appreciation Ceremony will take place. Fort Sill leadership will host community members as they address new updates for the post.

From 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. before the ceremony, there will be a social hour where guests can mingle and network. The event is free and open to the community.

For more information on activities on Fort Sill, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Territory Golf and Country Club will have its qualifying event on Monday, April 24.
Local golf course to host U.S. Open qualifier
Lawton native Mackenzie Mims graduated from MacArthur High School in 2018 and then went on to ...
Lawton native talks about attending an HBCU
According to the new city code, businesses will have to pay $161, which includes $115 for the...
Lawton now requiring license for businesses
State Question Number 820 has people weighing the pros and cons of recreational marijuana use.
People weigh in on recreational marijuana
The family shared their feelings of being let down by police starting from when they first...
Family of Jeremy Vaughan speaks out

Latest News

Bethlehem Baptist Church was established in 1901 before Oklahoma earned its statehood, the...
The oldest Black Church in Lawton still thriving
MacArthur's swim team gets a special send off as they head to state meet.
Two Lawton high schools sending swim teams off to State
Cold front tonight brings chilly temperatures for tomorrow, and a warm up on the weekend
Cold front tonight brings chilly temperatures to end the week | 2/15 PM
FILE - Fort Sill hosted two change of command ceremonies on Wednesday
Ft. Sill holds ceremonies for command changes