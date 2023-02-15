Wednesdays with Fort Sill: MWR Flash Sale

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill is hosting a flash sale, with limited edition MWR items available.

7News spoke with Bryan Araujo, a Public Affairs Specialist for Fort Sill, about the flash sale, a free Zumbathon party, and more.

Fort Sill’s flash sale is currently ongoing at the MWR Special Events Office in the Welcome Center and will end on Friday, February 17.

They’re selling t-shirts, medals, and water bottles from the 2022 MWR Run Series. Plus, they also have limited edition items from last year’s sale!

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, at the Fires Fitness Center, there will be a Party in Pink Zumbathon. The event is free to attend and encourages participants to wear pink outfits.

Additionally, the Rhinehart Fitness Center now has Pickleball available! The sport combines many elements of tennis, ping-pong, and badminton, making it a great activity to get you moving and healthy.

From 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, February 24, at the Patriot Club, the State of Fort Sill Address and Sponsorship Appreciation Ceremony will take place. Fort Sill leadership will host community members as they address new updates for the post.

From 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. before the ceremony, there will be a social hour where guests can mingle and network. The event is free and open to the community.

For more information on activities on Fort Sill, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.