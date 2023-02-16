Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Chick-fil-A opens ‘break room’ in NYC for delivery workers

Chick-fil-A opened a break room for delivery workers in New York City.
Chick-fil-A opened a break room for delivery workers in New York City.(Chick-fil-A)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A has created a resting spot for delivery workers in New York City.

The fast food chain has built a break room for people who make deliveries for apps like Doordash, Uber Eats or Grubhub.

The upper east side storefront will be open for a few months.

The “Brake” Room features places to sit and rest, coffee and tea, restrooms, and outlets to charge mobile devices. It even has an indoor bike dock.

Delivery workers will have access to it from Feb. 16 through April 13.

The space will be available from Monday through Saturday, but will be closed on Sundays, just like Chick-fil-A.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Territory Golf and Country Club will have its qualifying event on Monday, April 24.
Local golf course to host U.S. Open qualifier
He is facing charges of Eluding and Endangering, Obstruction, Driving with a Suspended License,...
Moore man arrested after Tuesday night chase through Comanche County
Authorities in the City of Waurika are searching for a missing young man with autism.
Update: 21-year old Waurika man found
The school was on lockdown at around 11 a.m. February 16, 2023.
Ft. Cobb school on lockdown
In July of last year, the City of Lawton approved a new ordinance requiring business owners to...
Lawton business owners react to new business licenses

Latest News

A woman raises her hand with a question during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High...
EPA head sees Ohio train spill site as residents demand info
FILE - Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., leaves an intelligence briefing on the unknown aerial...
Sen. John Fetterman checks into hospital for depression
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
CNN’s Don Lemon regrets saying Nikki Haley past her ‘prime’
Several arrests were made in the last week by Lawton police in connection to Fentanyl...
LPD makes several arrests connected to fentanyl trafficking
FILE - Tim McCarver, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team,...
Tim McCarver, big league catcher and broadcaster, dies at 81