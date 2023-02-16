Expert Connections
Deadline to get absentee ballot is Monday, February 20th

By Mark Rigsby
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the upcoming special election is Monday, February 20th, at 5 p.m.

You can get an absentee ballot in-person at the Election Board Office at your county courthouse by this Friday, February 17th. Monday is President’s Day, a holiday.

The special election is March 7th.

You can also to election.ok.gov to request and absentee ballot.

