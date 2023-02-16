Duncan Police searching for assault suspects

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Police Department needs your help tracking down three suspects wanted for assault.

According to a post on the City of Duncan OK - Police Department’s Facebook page, the assault happened on W. Pine Avenue, between N. 10th St. and N. 14th St. last Thursday, February 9th, between the hours of 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Police are asking the public to check home security cameras for video of the suspects, or the assault itself.

If you have any information that would help the investigation, please contact the Duncan Police Department at 580-255-2112.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.