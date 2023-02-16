Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Duncan Police searching for assault suspects

Duncan Police searching for assault suspects
Duncan Police searching for assault suspects(Pixabay)
By Mark Rigsby
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Police Department needs your help tracking down three suspects wanted for assault.

According to a post on the City of Duncan OK - Police Department’s Facebook page, the assault happened on W. Pine Avenue, between N. 10th St. and N. 14th St. last Thursday, February 9th, between the hours of 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Police are asking the public to check home security cameras for video of the suspects, or the assault itself.

If you have any information that would help the investigation, please contact the Duncan Police Department at 580-255-2112.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Territory Golf and Country Club will have its qualifying event on Monday, April 24.
Local golf course to host U.S. Open qualifier
Lawton native Mackenzie Mims graduated from MacArthur High School in 2018 and then went on to ...
Lawton native talks about attending an HBCU
According to the new city code, businesses will have to pay $161, which includes $115 for the...
Lawton now requiring license for businesses
State Question Number 820 has people weighing the pros and cons of recreational marijuana use.
People weigh in on recreational marijuana
The family shared their feelings of being let down by police starting from when they first...
Family of Jeremy Vaughan speaks out

Latest News

In July of last year, the City of Lawton approved a new ordinance requiring business owners to...
Lawton business owners react to new business licenses
Bethlehem Baptist Church was established in 1901 before Oklahoma earned its statehood, the...
The oldest Black Church in Lawton still thriving
MacArthur's swim team gets a special send off as they head to state meet.
Two Lawton high schools sending swim teams off to State
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: MWR Flash Sale
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: MWR Flash Sale