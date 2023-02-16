Expert Connections
Ft. Cobb school on lockdown

The school was on lockdown at around 11 a.m. February 16, 2023.
The school was on lockdown at around 11 a.m. February 16, 2023.(MGN)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FORT COBB, Okla. (KSWO) - An school in Fort Cobb, Oklahoma is reportedly on lockdown.

The student services director at Fort Cobb Votech, otherwise known as Caddo Kiowa Technology Center, confirmed the school was on lockdown around 11 a.m. Thursday. They said all students were safe, but were unable to confirm other details.

Officials with the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office said they were searching the grounds, but had no evidence of an active shooter.

The school is located about an hour north of Lawton in Caddo County.

This is a developing story. You can count on us as we work to find out more.

