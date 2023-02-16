Lawton business owners react to new business licenses

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In July of 2022, the City of Lawton approved a new ordinance requiring business owners to have a city license to operate in the city.

Officials delayed enforcing the ordinance for six months, but some local business owners say they were unaware of this change all together.

This includes Kandi Roeske, the owner of Buffalo Grove Coffee. She said she only found out about the requirements after seeing a story posted on our 7News website.

“Somebody told me that there was a KSWO post on Facebook, and a friend of mine posted it. So I got on there and I read it,” she said.

Roeske also said she tried reading the ordinance directly from the Lawton city code.

”I went to the actual chapter 7 in the city charter and I tried to read it and understand it and I still don’t know if I need to have a license, or if I shouldn’t have the license, because I’ve had a city license since before we opened,” Roeske said.

The license will require a minimum of $161 in fees. Included in that is $115 for the general business license, nearly $35 for a background check and nearly $12 for an admin fee. It also must be renewed yearly.

Roeske said this new license would be an addition on top of things she’s already responsible for.

“If I am supposed to be getting this license then, one of the things we need to do is we have to give them a layout of the facility,” she said.

The owners of Burgess Grill, and Carolina Comics were also unaware of the new required license. City officials say they have not started enforcing the new ordinance.

Despite that, the change is still causing concern for Roeske.

“It’s like okay, when I show up to pay for my annual license are the gonna hit me and say ‘Oh you have to have this layout’,” she said. ”There are like 4 or 5 different things I would have to do that I don’t think I’d normally have to do.”

City officials also told 7News they’re not prepared to make a statement. A special council meeting will place at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 17 in the City Hall Auditorium.

During that meeting, the licenses will be discussed and more details will be available.

