Lawton Public Schools to host Community Black History Program Observance Service and more for continuing Black History Month events

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools continue their string of events to celebrate Black History Month.

7News spoke with Dr. Regina DeLoach, the director of diversity and inclusion for Lawton Public Schools, about a few upcoming events.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, at The Next Step Program Site, a Readers are Leaders & Read-a-thon event will be held. The event was created by Ward 7 Councilman Onreka Johnson to help ensure students get proper literacy programs. It is free and open to the community.

Also, on Saturday, February 18, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the McCasland Ballroom at Cameron University, is their Sweetheart Banquet. This event is in partnership with Union Baptist Church and was created to help bring the Christian community together for an intimate gathering full of games, entertainment, and worship.

Tickets for the event are on a donation basis, but they are asking for $35 for singles and $60 for couples. They can be bought at Union Baptist Church by Friday, February 17.

From 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 19, an NPHC Soul Food Fest is happening at St. John Baptist Church. The event is a re-birth of an event that took place annually before the covid-19 pandemic. Fraternities and sororities will gather to cook different soul foods. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for children under 12.

Beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 19, the Community Black History Program Observance Service will take place at Bethlehem Baptist Church. It’s an annual event that gives an opportunity for the community to gather and remember important moments in black history. It is free and open to the community.

For more information on these and other upcoming events during February, you can visit Lawton Public School’s website here.

