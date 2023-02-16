Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton Public Schools to host Community Black History Program Observance Service and more for continuing Black History Month events

By Cade Taylor
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools continue their string of events to celebrate Black History Month.

7News spoke with Dr. Regina DeLoach, the director of diversity and inclusion for Lawton Public Schools, about a few upcoming events.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, at The Next Step Program Site, a Readers are Leaders & Read-a-thon event will be held. The event was created by Ward 7 Councilman Onreka Johnson to help ensure students get proper literacy programs. It is free and open to the community.

Also, on Saturday, February 18, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the McCasland Ballroom at Cameron University, is their Sweetheart Banquet. This event is in partnership with Union Baptist Church and was created to help bring the Christian community together for an intimate gathering full of games, entertainment, and worship.

Tickets for the event are on a donation basis, but they are asking for $35 for singles and $60 for couples. They can be bought at Union Baptist Church by Friday, February 17.

From 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 19, an NPHC Soul Food Fest is happening at St. John Baptist Church. The event is a re-birth of an event that took place annually before the covid-19 pandemic. Fraternities and sororities will gather to cook different soul foods. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for children under 12.

Beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 19, the Community Black History Program Observance Service will take place at Bethlehem Baptist Church. It’s an annual event that gives an opportunity for the community to gather and remember important moments in black history. It is free and open to the community.

For more information on these and other upcoming events during February, you can visit Lawton Public School’s website here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Territory Golf and Country Club will have its qualifying event on Monday, April 24.
Local golf course to host U.S. Open qualifier
He is facing charges of Eluding and Endangering, Obstruction, Driving with a Suspended License,...
Moore man arrested after Tuesday night chase through Comanche County
Authorities in the City of Waurika are searching for a missing young man with autism.
Update: 21-year old Waurika man found
Law enforcement from surrounding towns, Caddo County Sheriff's deputies, OHP and Tribal police...
UPDATE: No threat found to Fort Cobb tech center after lockdown
In July of last year, the City of Lawton approved a new ordinance requiring business owners to...
Lawton business owners react to new business licenses

Latest News

Deadline to get absentee ballot is Monday, February 20th
Deadline to get absentee ballot is Monday, February 20th
Law enforcement from surrounding towns, Caddo County Sheriff's deputies, OHP and Tribal police...
UPDATE: No threat found to Fort Cobb tech center after lockdown
Several people have been arrested for Fentanyl related crimes in the past week.
LPD makes several arrests connected to fentanyl trafficking
FILE - Love's gas station
Love’s buys Lawton-based EZ GO