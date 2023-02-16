Expert Connections
Love’s buys Lawton-based EZ GO

FILE - Love's gas station
FILE - Love's gas station(WEAU)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores has purchased the Lawton-based EZ GO gas station chain, according to a social media post.

EZ GO Owner Carey Johnson sent the message to employees on Wednesday evening.

EZ GO Owner Carey Johnson sent the message to employees on Wednesday evening.(KSWO)

In it he says it is “not something I would have expected” but believes it is a positive step for everyone involved.

Love’s owns over 600 stores in 42 states and is a family-owned, Oklahoma based company.

It was not clear when the transition will begin to take place.

We have reached out to representatives from EZ GO for further confirmation but have not yet heard back.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

