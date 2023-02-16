LPD makes several arrests connected to fentanyl trafficking

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police have made several arrests over the last week connected to Fentanyl possession and distribution.

IRISH MOBSTER ARRESTED ALONG WITH TWO OTHERS

An admitted Irish mobster and two others are facing multiple charges following a police raid in Lawton this week.

Derek O’Shea and Samantha Schultz are facing nearly a dozen charges each.

The two are facing charges, including drug possession, conspiracy with intent to distribute drugs, and possessing multiple firearms after felony conviction.

Demartra Smith was also arrested during the raid, he is facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance, stemming from an active warrant issued back in 2003.

According to court documents, Lawton Police Department’s Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant at a home off southwest Jefferson on Monday.

O’Shea, Schultz, and Smith were quickly detained.

Investigators reportedly found nearly 10 grams in Methamphetamine, along with digital scales, and several firearms including shotguns, and an AR-15 in a bedroom belonging to O’Shea and Schultz.

Court documents also say O’Shea is a known, and self-admitted, member of the Irish mob.

MAN ARRESTED WITH 500 COUNTERFEIT FENTANYL PILLS

A Lawton man is facing charges to include aggravated trafficking of drugs, after he was arrested with more than 500 counterfeit pills.

Lawton Police pulled over Joseph Soolua Monday evening, after officers recognized him behind the wheel and having a suspended driving license.

During a search of his car, court documents say officers found 551 pills disguised as counterfeit oxycodone, those pills later field tested positive for acetaminophen, which is a common component in over-the-counter pain relievers.

Soolua was also reportedly in possession of a handgun.

He faces aggravated trafficking of fentanyl, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, and driving with a suspended license.

He’s currently being held at the Comanche County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

His first court date is set for April 25th.

MAN ARRESTED A TRAFFIC LIGHT AFTER BEING FOUND PASSED OUT BEHIND THE WHEEL

Dylan Jensen is also facing aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, as well as driving under the influence among other charges.

His charges come after officers allegedly found him asleep behind the wheel on northwest Cache Road last week

Court documents say officers came across Jensen’s car while it was running, stationary at a green light, and in drive, while Jensen was asleep with one foot on the brake, and a handful of cash.

After a search of his vehicle, officers allegedly found over 80 counterfeit fentanyl tablets, as well as other miscellaneous pills.

Jensen sits behind bars on a $75,000 bond.

His next court date is also April 25th.

