The oldest Black Church in Lawton still thriving

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Bethlehem Baptist Church was established in 1901 before Oklahoma earned its statehood, the church is now 121 years old.

“At that time we were kind of closed in because of segregation, but some men had come together in barber shop Harvey Price Barbershop. And they came up with the idea of establishing an African American Church in Lawton,” Pastor Dr. Willie Smith said.

History tells us the Black church has been a vital piece in Black history and American history.

“Well having an African American Church is essential because, we have had experiences maybe other ethnicities have not had and we can relate to other struggles and issues from a different perspective, and I think from a more in-touch perspective so it’s so important to have an African American voice in the community,” Dr. Smith said.

Bethlehem Baptist Church has members who’ve been attending for more than half a century.

“It’s nothing like a church family, I’ll tell you not. Now when you first start, you might not hit it off real well with a man woman whatever. But I’ll tell you the truth I wouldn’t take nothing for the sisters and brothers that I have at Bethlehem Baptist Church,” Edmund and Dorothy Sneed said.

Pastor Dr. Willie Smith said it’s a blessing the church has been able to thrive this long and says they make it a mission to serve multiple generations.

“I believe the founders were inspired to start this church. And I believe the longevity and not only to the fact we are not just here but were thriving let’s know that God was on that meeting when those men met. And we feel it’s very important for us to be a relevant church not only to the older generation but to the coming generation,” Dr. Smith said.

They’re going to celebrate one hundred twenty-two years on the first Sunday in November. If you’d like to attend a service, they’re located off 6th and Arlington in downtown Lawton.

