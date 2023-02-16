PSO working on electric line upgrades in Texoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Public Service Company of Oklahoma will begin work on two high voltage transmission line projects this summer.

PSO says the Lawton-Lone Grove Transmission Line Rebuild and the Lone Grove-Kiowa Transmission Line Rebuild will improve power lines running through seven counties, including Comanche and Stephens. Both projects together will upgrade 160 miles of 345-kilovolt lines.

Both projects will replace wooden poles and power lines originally installed in the late 1970′s and early 1980′s. The improved power grid infrastructure is designed for severe weather.

PSO says construction is expected to start in the fall. Lone Grove- Kiowa lines are planned to be complete in spring of 2025. Lawton-Lone Grove lines are planned to be complete by spring of 2026. Both projects are subject to change.

PSO, based in Tulsa, serves more than 500,000 customers in Oklahoma. Its parent company, American Electric Power, is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

