Windy and chilly Thursday with much warmer temperatures next week | 2/16 AM

Good morning! Last night’s cold front has producing a chilly start to this Thursday with temperatures “chilling” at and below freezing, as wind chills sit in the 20s and teens. Cloudy skies will hang in the sky throughout this morning, clearing out to the east by this afternoon and allow for sunnier & clearer conditions. Temperatures will only rise into the low 40s later today, though constant winds out of the north at 15-20 mph will keep feels-like temps from exceeding the mid 30s.

Tonight, we will see clear skies with much lighter winds out of the north at 5-15 mph. Morning lows tomorrow will get down to the low/mid 20s. Be prepared for another cold night and chilly start to Friday morning.

It will still feel cool on Friday even as temperatures will rebound back into the low 50s, which is still below-average for this time of year. All other weather conditions tomorrow will be favorable with very sunny skies and winds returning out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

Winds will breeze back out of the south at 10-20 mph starting on Saturday, and will continue for every single day until the middle of next week due to an upper-level zonal flow pattern in the atmosphere. This also means that conditions will be pretty benign to end this week and start the next one. Temperatures will stay in the 50s on Saturday, but will skyrocket back into the low 70s on Sunday. Even with the much warmer temperatures, mostly cloudy sky coverage will build back in across Texoma this weekend.

Mostly cloudy conditions will dominate the skies through early next week. Temperatures will also not waver during that time, as highs stay in the low/mid 70s on Monday and Tuesday. Our next chance of showers looks to arrive around Wednesday of next week, however rain coverage only looks to be light & isolated at this time.

