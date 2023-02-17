The best of both worlds over the weekend | 2/17PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight is going to be quiet with increasing cloud cover. Winds will be light out of the south at 5 to 15mph. No precipitation is expected! Temperatures by daybreak tomorrow fall into the upper 20s.

Saturday will be cooler with highs only rising into the mid 50s. Look for mostly cloudy skies and breezy south winds. Sustained at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the low 30s. Relative humidity will be low which will contribute to near-critical fire danger concerns for far north and western areas.

You’ll need the light jacket walking out the door Sunday morning for church. Air temperatures in the morning will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. By the afternoon, highs temperatures will soar into the mid 70s! South winds at 10 to 15mph. Cloudy skies will stick around all day. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s. Both days over the weekend will remain precipitation free and will be great days to be outside!

Paging all warm-weather fans: the warming trend continues into next week! Highs for Monday and Tuesday will soar into the upper 70s to low 80sn area wide. Mostly cloudy skies are expected both days. Mondays winds: west at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the low 30s. Tuesdays winds will be gusty. Sustained out of the southwest at 20 to 30mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 40s.

The warm temperatures, low relative humidity and breezy conditions will contribute to fire danger concerns next week.

Rain chances will increase late Tuesday night as a disturbance moves rather quickly across Texas and southern Oklahoma. Showers are mostly expected but a few thunderstorms could and will likely develop with enough instability in place. Rain will exit by midday Wednesday. Highs will fall into the mid 70s during the afternoon. Similar winds/ wind gusts to Tuesday are expected Wednesday.

Another decent cold front is expected to bring colder temperatures on Thursday of next week.

Have a great weekend! -LW

