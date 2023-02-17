Bouncing back to spring-like weather to kick off early next week | 2/17 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Only a couple more days of below-average temperatures, then a skyrocketing rise of much warmer weather before we end off the weekend. Today we will only top out in the low 50s with very sunny skies. Winds will slowly shift back out of the southwest this afternoon at 5-15 mph. As we head into tonight, clear skies will continue through the evening hours. Clouds will gradually build back in overnight, becoming mostly cloudy by early tomorrow morning. Low temperatures to start off Saturday will still be below freezing in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies will define the day tomorrow as temperatures won’t see much change from today. Highs will only be a few degrees warmer in the afternoon in the low/mid 50s. Winds will be a little bit breezier out of the south at 10-20 mph. Elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions will be possible for far northern and western areas of Texoma.

We have heard your cries for the return of spring, and the atmosphere will answer. After some insightful visions from the omniscient weather machine, I can tell you that it’s looking good for next week. We will see temperatures launch into the 70s on Sunday, about 20 degrees warmer than Saturday. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around heading into the first day of next week with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

We won’t hop off this train yet as we will get even warmer into the mid/upper 70s on Monday and Tuesday, with some even reaching the low 80s! Skies will stay mostly-to-partly cloudy on both days with occasional peaks of sunshine. Winds won’t waver either, continuing to breeze out of the south/southwest at 10-20 mph. The cause for a lot of this benign, warmer, and slightly windy weather will be due to the institution of zonal atmospheric flow.

A decrease in temperatures is expected around the middle of next week due to the movement of an mid/upper-level disturbance. This could also bring our next round of showers to Texoma on Wednesday, however models are differing on timing and coverage, so I’ll keep chances isolated for now.

