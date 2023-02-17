Donations needed to update Shepler Park

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority is asking the community to donate to help them update Shepler Park.

Back in June, City council approved a conceptual design for the Park.

They hope to build several things like an art garden, a retaining wall that doubles as a seat along with a stage that doubles as a water feature.

The estimated cost for the revitalization of the park was said to be around 1-point-9 million dollars.

If you’d like to donate, there’s a QR code to a go-fund-me at the park.

So far, LETA has raised 20-dollars through one donation on the site.

