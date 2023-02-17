Furry Friend Friday: Shepherd Mix

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet.

Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a 2-year-old female Shepard mix who was initially adopted from Lawton Animal Welfare a year or two ago and recently picked up as a stray. She will be available for adoption beginning Saturday, February 18.

Rodrick also talked about the importance of microchipping pets and testing that it works before doing anything that requires your pet potentially to not be in your care. It’s also essential to keep the phone number and address associated with the microchip updated and accurate.

For more information about Lawton Animal Welfare, you can visit their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.