Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Furry Friend Friday: Shepherd Mix

By Cade Taylor
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet.

Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a 2-year-old female Shepard mix who was initially adopted from Lawton Animal Welfare a year or two ago and recently picked up as a stray. She will be available for adoption beginning Saturday, February 18.

Rodrick also talked about the importance of microchipping pets and testing that it works before doing anything that requires your pet potentially to not be in your care. It’s also essential to keep the phone number and address associated with the microchip updated and accurate.

For more information about Lawton Animal Welfare, you can visit their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Love's gas station
Love’s buys Lawton-based EZ GO
Several people have been arrested for Fentanyl related crimes in the past week.
Several arrests made in connection to Lawton drug trafficking
Law enforcement from surrounding towns, Caddo County Sheriff's deputies, OHP and Tribal police...
UPDATE: No threat found to Fort Cobb tech center after lockdown
Tanner Lynn Horner was indicted on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
Grand jury indicts Athena Strand murder suspect
Duncan Police searching for assault suspects
Duncan Police searching for assault suspects

Latest News

Furry Friend Friday: Shepard Mix
Furry Friend Friday: Shepard Mix
Furry Friend Friday: Labrador Mix
Furry Friend Friday: Labrador Mix
Furry Friend Friday: Labrador Mix
Furry Friend Friday: Labrador Mix
Furry Friend Friday: Welsh Corgi Mix
Furry Friend Friday: Welsh Corgi Mix