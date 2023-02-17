Lawton city council discussing business licenses, rate fee increases

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A controversial business license fee will be the hot topic of discussion at 1 p.m. at the Lawton City Hall on Friday.

A special city council meeting was called to discuss the fee after the city announced the $161 fee was going into effect earlier this week and residents received the news poorly.

In June of 2022, council members voted 7-1 in favor of the ordinance, saying it would go into effect six months from that date, which was Monday, so they would have time to let businesses know about the upcoming license fee.

Another topic of discussion will be rate increases on most everything the city charges for across the board.

To view the 63 page document, visit this City of Lawton website.

