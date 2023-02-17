LFD trains in technical rescue skills

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters hit the training ground Friday to work on a specialized skill for rescuing people from confined spaces.

Firefighters say this skill is useful in a number of different applications from trench collapses, to industrial accidents, or even pulling injured hikers out of the Wichita Mountains.

While they call this a low frequency skill, meaning it is not something they use on a daily basis, when it is needed it’s usually a high risk operation with lives on the line.

“This is training that we try to do yearly on all of the technical rescue aspects that we may be called out to do,” Captain Josh Hall said. “Whether its confined space, rope rescue, swift water, structure collapse or a hazmat incident. Just trying to get a refresher on everything for our guys to keep our skills sharp.”

Hall said everyone, from brand new firefighters to seasoned veterans, need to go through these types of training sessions because they never know when an emergency is going to happen.

Probationary Firefighter Brady Lynch said this training is important for new firefighters like him. He says having the experienced firefighters there is key.

“These are high risk situations that we don’t do very often but when we do we need to get them done and get them done safely,” Lynch said. “So being able to come out here and learn from the veterans and the experienced ones who teach us younger guys, its very important.”

The equipment used by the Lawton Fire Department is part of a techinical rescue trailer which was supplied by the Department of Homeland Security.

They say having this equipment puts a lot of responsibility on the department because they have to be ready to respond to calls anywhere south of I-40 and west of I-35 across Southwest Oklahoma when needed.

