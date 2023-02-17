New LATS sites proposed

Expert Connections
By Marilyn Cater
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - LATS officials are still trying to figure out where to put a new transit center after people living in Lawton disapproved of the other locations they’ve suggested.

Two new locations are being proposed this time around.

The new sites being considered include the former police station off Gore Blvd. and a vacant lot in West Lawton.

They went back to the drawling board after receiving push back for their previous suggestion of building it in the median of Gore Blvd. near the public safety building.

7News reached out to LATS about where the undisclosed lot is on the west side of Lawton, but we have not heard back.

