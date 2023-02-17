Two water main breaks affecting some Lawton residents

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton says contractors have hit two service lines causing water main breaks and outages for some residents.

According to officials, residents near NW 17th from Elm to Ferris will be without water until approximately 10 p.m.

Meanwhile, residents in the 800 block of NW 33rd Street will be waterless until around 6 p.m.

If there are any further updates, we will bring them to you.

