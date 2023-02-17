Warmer weather on the way! | 2/16PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thankfully these windy conditions will diminish as the evening goes on! Clear skies and light winds overnight will result in temperatures by daybreak tomorrow to fall into the low 20s. Teens are likely for counties along/north of the I-40 & I-44 corridor. With light southwest winds and sunshine on tap for Friday, highs will warm into the upper 40s to low 50s... still below the average of 58° that we should see for the middle of February.

This weekends weather is going to be phenomenal, the best of both worlds as one major popstar used to say. Skies will remain mostly cloudy on Saturday with highs only rising into the low to mid 50s area wide. Southwest winds will be rather breezy again with gusts into the upper 20s. Sustained at 10 to 20mph. Sunday is going to be a beautiful day to get outside and enjoy the weather- highs will soar into the mid 70s! Look for mostly cloudy skies and southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s.

With the warm temperatures, gusty south winds and low relative humidity, elevated to near critical fire danger is expected over the weekend.

The warming trend conditions across southwest Oklahoma & north Texas into early next week. High temperatures on Monday will soar to near 80 degrees for many locations! (Remember, the average high temperature for mid February is 58 degrees). Tuesday will be another warm day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Partly cloudy skies and breezy southwest winds.

Temperatures will gradually drop into the low 70s by the middle of next week. Rain chances are possible as a disturbance moves in for Wednesday but as of right now the day won’t be a washout.

Have a great Friday! -LW

