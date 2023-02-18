Expert Connections
Cooler temperatures today, but a warm up to start next week | 2/18 AM

Cool temperatures today, with a warm up starting tomorrow
By Alex Searl
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This weekend is shaping up to be a great weekend for weather. Out the door today temperatures will be in the upper 20s before sunrise and will climb to the low 50s in the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with south winds at 10 to 20 mph. There is near-critical fire danger today for our furthest north counties near the Elk City area, as air up in that region is expected to be dry at the surface. The surface winds will also be strong enough to spread fire quickly, so be carefully with fire outside today if you leave in that region of Texoma.

Tomorrow temperatures will be upper 30s in the morning and will reach the low 70s in the afternoon. This warm up is due to the southern winds, which brings warm air in from the south. Skies will still be mostly cloudy with southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. There is elevated fire danger tomorrow for most of Texoma, with the potential to be upgraded to near-critical as we get closer.

To begin the week, temperatures will reach the mid 70s on Monday with mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday temperatures will climb even higher reaching the upper 70s across Texoma. Tuesday looks to be the warmest day in the next 7 days. Fire danger will continue to be a concern to begin the week as the surface will remain dry. Wednesday will be the last warm day of the week with temperatures in the mid 70s. There is also a chance for rain Wednesday morning, although accumulations should stay under 1/2″.

Thursday a cold front will bring cooler temperatures to Texoma, with temperatures only reaching the low 60s. Winds will shift for west to north at 5 to 10 mph. Friday looks to continue the cool down, with temperatures reach the low 50s.

Have a great weekend!

