Former Norman car dealership owner indicted

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A former car dealership owner in Norman is charged with three counts of tampering with official proceedings.

Bobby Chris Mayes, 50, of Norman, was convicted on 12 counts of wire fraud, uttering forged securities, and identity theft in November 2021.

United States Attorney Robert J. Troester announced a recently unsealed federal indictment states Mayes allegedly tampered with official proceedings in an attempt to get a new trial between April 2021 and October 2021. The indictment states Mayes allegedly worked to make a central person in the case to be unavailable, as well as sending anonymous emails to the court, and fabricating emails and other evidence.

Mayes was the former owner of the Big Red Dealerships in Norman.

Mayes is awaiting sentencing. He appeared before a federal magistrate judge on Friday. He will remain in federal custody.

Mayes could face up twenty years in federal prison, and $250,000 in fines, on each of the new charges if convicted.

Troester says the indictment also states Erin Allegre, 36, of Norman, allegedly lied to a federal grand jury about the location of co-defendants of Mayes, when she was called to testify in the case. Allegre could face up to 5 years in prison, and $250,000 in fines, if convicted.

