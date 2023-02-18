Expert Connections
Fort Sill graduates nearly 200 soldiers on Friday

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) -Nearly 200 former trainees are beginning their military journey after graduating basic training this afternoon.

The newly recognized soldiers graduated at the Cache Creek Chapel under D Battery, 1st of the 79th Field Artillery.

And a special congratulations to this rotation’s honor graduate; Private Elijah Morris of Enterprise, Alabama.

Private Morris will be sticking around Fort Sill while he trains to become a cannon crewmember.

The other soldiers will be heading to training schools with focuses on Medical, Field and Air Defense Artillery, and military intelligence.

