Local church serving hot meals to community

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Volunteers have been cooking and serving hot free meals to hundreds of people inside of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church since 2010.

Now 13 years later, event coordinator Gay McGahee says it warms her heart to serve the community.

“ It’s such a blessing to be able to touch the lives of the Lawton fort sill community in this manner everybody eats and so that’s one way we know that we can touch lives and be a blessing to others,” McGahee said.

The Demand for meals has never been greater and McGahee couldn’t be happier.

" I’ve had people that recognize the need can I give even we’ve had people I just want to donate because this is such a great thing that’s going on in the community and then of course there are those who say hey how can I help how can I come in and volunteer,” McGahee said.

Cathy Singleton is one person who has been there since the very beginning, creating the menu and cooking the food.

She said soul food was the perfect unique cuisine for Black history month.

“We grew up with this kind of food so it is about the history of our people and it’s culture within the food so we’ve learned to survive off of what we had,” Singleton said.

The event happens twice a year and Singleton says she sees the importance of what they are doing each time.

“Our mission is to reach and if God means reaching through the food so be it, we will do that and it’s just not about coming and eating with us it’s the fellowship,” Singleton said.

The Community dinner will start at noon on Saturday and continue until all the food is gone.

Early arrival is recommended for those wanting to enjoy the free home-cooked meal.

