Artist tries to spread message of unity through music video

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton rap artist Kane Kuhtti wants to promote change and unity with police through her latest music video.

Her song “Off Top” holds a special meaning that she wants to share with the world.

Kane has known Officer Timothy Jenkins for a while and said he’s made a positive impact on her life.

“He’s one of the people who made me look at the police different because I grew up in trouble. I chose this location because I actually grew up in the PO’s and they look at this whole spot as a burden, this is actually what made me, I’m just trying to show that people can change and actually do better,” said Kane.

She said she has come a long way in life and wants to use music as a way to inspire the youth.

“Everybody who has a purpose, I try to move that so it’s about letting people know they have a purpose for life other than just the streets, guns, gang violence and stuff,” she said.

Officer Jenkins said it meant a lot to him when he was asked to be a part of the music video.

They both want people to see that police and the community can come together to accomplish things.

“Having a good relationship with the community and the people in the community, I figured this would be something good for me to do, but not just for myself, for people in the community young kids and children to see that someone like me in this video means a lot to them,” said Jenkins.

He hopes this video can inspire a change in the relationship between police and the community.

“People see officers and think that that we’re just out to get them or something of that nature and no, we’re human just like they are. We share a lot of the same interest and things like that just as they are playing basketball, music, videos things like that we like that too. I hope the community can see this and learn something from the video,” he said.

The video will be available on YouTube in the coming weeks.

