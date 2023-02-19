Expert Connections
Dayspring Community Church hosts special needs camp

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Dayspring Community Church partnered with LPS Saturday morning to host their 2nd Brave Hearted Special Needs sports camp.

Their goal is to provide a safe and fun environment for the kids to interact with others.

They want to provide more events for kids with special needs.

A member of the church, Christa Bear was one of the volunteers, she said she loves to see how happy the kids are.

“I hope that they get to experience a lot of love from a lot of people that think they’re really awesome and important, they get to hear the message of God’s love to them but they just really get to enjoy and have fun,” said Bear.

Kids had several stations they could use such as parachute, scooter and wheelchair races, and a throwing game,18 kids were attendance.

Daniel Wall is for the church’s recreational director, he said the kids are a huge blessing to him.

“I truly believe that God created all these different kids, and sure they have different disabilities but there is a purpose for their life, and they are fearfully and wonderfully made and they are touching us more so than anything we are doing for them,” he said.

Wall also said the church tries to put on events like this for kids in the community at little to no cost.

