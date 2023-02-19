Lawton church hosts soul food drive-through

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton church celebrated Black History Month by serving a free dinner Saturday as a way to give back to the community.

Hundreds of cars full of residents and community members were lined up outside of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church waiting for the soul food drive-through. The church has been providing meals to the community for over ten years.

This year’s menu included soul food dedicated to Black History all cooked from scratch by members and volunteers.

Tyler Long has volunteered for two years in a row. He said it’s always a pleasure knowing that he is helping give to the community.

“We came out to the community today just to help out just pass out plates to the families, just to help out the community just to strengthen it more,” Long said. “The smiles on the families faces, just seeing them have a meal for the day is just very fulfilling today.”

Volunteers showed up as early as two hours to make sure everything was prepared.

Around 500 families were served, and all meals were gone by the end of the event.

For those who missed the event, the church hosts a drive through event twice a year. The next one will be sometime in the fall.

