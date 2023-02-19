Expert Connections
Temperatures return to the 70s to start the week | 2/18 PM

By Alex Searl
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Today has been a cool day, but tomorrow we are looking at a nice warm up for the area. Out the door temperatures will be in the upper 30s, and temperatures will climb all the way to the low 70s in the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph. With warm southern winds and dry surface conditions, there will be an elevated fire risk for most of the Texoma region throughout the day tomorrow.

Monday temperatures will be in the upper 40s before sunrise, and get up to the mid 70s in the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with winds at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday looks to be the warmest day in the next seven days, as temperatures will reach the upper 70s. Winds will be strong on Tuesday at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. Fire danger will be a concern on Tuesday because of the dry surface conditions and moderate wind speeds.

Wednesday returns the rain chances to Texoma. Rain is in the forecast for a most of Texoma in the morning, but accumulations will stay under 1/2 an inch. Temperatures will still be warm as the afternoon highs will reach the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Wednesday night into Thursday morning a cold front will move through the area bring temperatures down to end the week.

Thursday’s high temperatures in the afternoon will only reach the low 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy with cold northern winds at 10 to 20 mph. Friday the cool down continues with temperatures not getting above the 40 for most in Texoma. Temperatures look to rebound on Saturday as we will return to the low 60s, with a chance of rain next weekend as well.

