Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Veterans honored for service with quilts

The handmade quilts are meant to provide comfort to veterans
By Amaya Ward and Destany Fuller
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Veterans who have served the United States received recognition for their sacrifices Saturday afternoon during a presentation.

27 men and women from Lawton, and surrounding communities were presented with quilts in honor of their service. The handmade quilts are meant to provide them comfort.

Secretary of the American Veterans Supporters, Mary Fountain said it’s important for veterans to be recognized across the world.

“They’ve given their lives for, you know, going into the service and everything,” Fountain said. “This is just our way to say ‘hey, we appreciate you, people appreciate you.’ These quilts are made from people here in Oklahoma, Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, and they all send them here.”

Fountain said no quilt is the same, each one has its own unique style.

All the funding for the quilts comes straight from those who would like to honor a veteran.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Norman car dealership owner indicted
Former Norman car dealership owner indicted
Several people have been arrested for Fentanyl related crimes in the past week.
Several arrests made in connection to Lawton drug trafficking
The Medical Examiner is still working to determine a cause of death.
Body found in Lake Thunderbird identified
FILE - Love's gas station
Love’s buys Lawton-based EZ GO
Buried treasure - For decades, those two words have led countless people to the small town of...
CEMENT TREASURE: The search for Jesse James’s rumored hidden loot

Latest News

27 veterans from Lawton and surrounding communities were presented with quilts in honor of...
Quilts of Valor
Lawton rap artist Kane Kuhtti wants to promote change and unity with police through her latest...
Artist tries to spread message of unity through music video
Dayspring Community Church partnered with LPS this morning to host their 2nd Brave Hearted...
Dayspring Community Church hosts special needs camp
With recreational marijuana going up for a vote in March, people are concerned with the potency...
OMMA discusses marijuana potency