Veterans honored for service with quilts

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Veterans who have served the United States received recognition for their sacrifices Saturday afternoon during a presentation.

27 men and women from Lawton, and surrounding communities were presented with quilts in honor of their service. The handmade quilts are meant to provide them comfort.

Secretary of the American Veterans Supporters, Mary Fountain said it’s important for veterans to be recognized across the world.

“They’ve given their lives for, you know, going into the service and everything,” Fountain said. “This is just our way to say ‘hey, we appreciate you, people appreciate you.’ These quilts are made from people here in Oklahoma, Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, and they all send them here.”

Fountain said no quilt is the same, each one has its own unique style.

All the funding for the quilts comes straight from those who would like to honor a veteran.

