Warm trend to begin the week, and rain chances return Wednesday morning | 2/19 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today is looking to be a great day to end the weekend. Temperatures out the door will be in the low 40s. This is an above average morning temperature, and this is because all the cloud cover is holding the heat down at the surface. Skies will remain cloudy all day, but temperatures will still climb to the low 70s across Texoma. Winds will be light at 5 to 15 mph out of the southwest.

Tomorrow temperatures continue to climb with afternoon highs in the mid 70s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with west winds at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday will warm up to the upper 70s in the afternoon with southwest winds at 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph is possible. With the gusty winds and warm air at the surface, fire risk during the day Tuesday will be near-critical for much of Texoma.

Wednesday will be our best shot at precipitation during the week, with rain showers in the morning between midnight and 10am. The showers will be light as accumulations are expected to be under half an inch for everyone. Once the rain clears out in the morning, skies will begin to clear and lots of sunshine will be present later in the day. Winds will be strong during the day at 20 to 30 mph out of the southwest. Gusts up to 40 mph are expected. Wednesday is another day to watch for fire danger, particularly in the afternoon after the rain with warm air and strong winds present in the atmosphere.

Thursday morning a cold front will sweep through Texoma and bring cooler air back to the region. Thursday’s high will be in the low 60s, and Friday’s high temperature will be in the low 50s. Saturday will warm back up into the low 60s. Rain chances are possible for next weekend, with both Friday and Saturday showing precipitation chances. We are still far out from next weekend, so weather models are not in much agreement on what will happen quite yet. As we get closer during the week, weather models should give us a much clearer picture, so we will keep you updated!

Have a great Sunday!

