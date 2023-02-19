Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure

Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Police are investigating after a woman fell to her death at Disneyland.

Anaheim Police, Fire and Rescue responded to the Mickey and Friends parking structure at Disneyland Saturday night.

Officers found an adult woman on the ground. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say they’re investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman’s fall.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Norman car dealership owner indicted
Former Norman car dealership owner indicted
Several people have been arrested for Fentanyl related crimes in the past week.
Several arrests made in connection to Lawton drug trafficking
The Medical Examiner is still working to determine a cause of death.
Body found in Lake Thunderbird identified
FILE - Love's gas station
Love’s buys Lawton-based EZ GO
The City of Lawton says contractors have hit two service lines causing water main breaks and...
Two water main breaks affecting some Lawton residents

Latest News

This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says a test launch of a...
North Korea confirms ICBM test, warns of more powerful steps
North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile on Saturday.
North Korea fires long-range missile in surprise drill
After Hours with Cade Episode 4: Jvmvr Rashad
After Hours with Cade Episode 4: Jvmvr Rashad
After Hours with Cade Episode 4: Jvmvr Rashad
After Hours with Cade Episode 4: Jvmvr Rashad