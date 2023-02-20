Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Dayspring Community Church holds special needs sports camp

By Marilyn Cater and Destany Fuller
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Dayspring Community Church partnered with Lawton Public Schools Saturday morning to host their 2nd Brave Hearted Special Needs sports camp.

Their goal is to provide a safe and fun environment for the kids to interact with others, and they want to provide more events for kids with special needs.

A member of the church, Christa Bear was one of the volunteers. She said she loves to see how happy the kids are.

“I hope that they get to experience a lot of love from a lot of people that think they’re really awesome and important,” Bear said. “They get to hear the message of God’s love to them, but they just really get to enjoy and have fun.”

Kids had several stations they could use such as parachute, scooter and wheelchair races, and a throwing game. 18 kids attended.

Daniel Wall is the church’s recreational director, he said the kids are a huge blessing to him.

“I truly believe that God created all these different kids, and sure they have different disabilities but there is a purpose for their life, and they are fearfully and wonderfully made and they are touching us more so than anything we are doing for them,” Wall said.

Wall said the church tries to put on events like this for kids in the community at little to no cost.

