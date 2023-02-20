Fire danger to emerge across Texoma this week as warm temperatures continue | 2/20 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! We are starting off this Monday with morning temperatures feeling a whole lot like the average afternoon temperatures for this time of year. There will be a mix of sun and clouds today, leaning a little more towards the cloudier side of things. With the sunshine we will see, along with the warming trend we have been building over the last few days and some westerly winds, temperatures will rise into the mid/upper 70s for most this afternoon. To put this in perspective, we will be sitting around 15-20 degrees warmer than the average for this time of year, so all this is to say that you definitely wont need your coat on this February day. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 20-25 mph.

Mostly cloudy skies stick around overnight with lighter winds out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. Morning temperatures for Tuesday will be cooler than today but still above average for this time of year in the mid 40s.

An even cloudier day is expected tomorrow, which is ironic to think about because it will be even warmer tomorrow compared to today. Most of the clouds will be in the upper levels as the mid/low levels of the atmosphere will be relatively dry. Winds will pick up out of the southwest at 10-20 mph, with wind gusts between 25-30 mph, though places out west could see gusts up to 40 mph. Those western areas will be at risk to see a critical fire danger tomorrow, with near critical and elevated dangers for central & eastern Texoma. Highs for Tuesday will rise into the upper 70s and low 80s, with some places in Southwest Oklahoma approaching near-record territory.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will see our next round of showers and storms sweep through Texoma. This is expected to be a fairly quick moving system, much like the system that moved through last Wednesday. Within this system, there will be some rumbles of thunder, though strong-to-severe weather is not expected. Should any storms enhance to become strong, the coverage will be in far eastern counties (closest to I-35). The first instances of rain will move in from the west around midnight, reaching I-44 around 4 AM, and clearing out entirely out of Texoma shortly after 8 AM. Following the rain, skies will clear giving way for a mostly sunny Wednesday. Winds will also pick up out of the southwest at 20-30 mph, with gusts between 35-40 mph. This will lead to a near-critical fire weather danger for most of Texoma. Temperatures will still be warm in the mid 70s.

A cooldown is finally expected on Thursday, resulting in a very comfortable afternoon with highs in the low 60s. Winds will be slightly lighter out of the north at 10-20 mph with mostly sunny skies.

Our coolest day this week will be on Friday as daytime highs will only top out in the upper 40s and low 50s. This is also when near-overcast cloud coverage will be returning to the skies ahead of our next upper-level system. Isolated chances for rain will be possible on Saturday and Sunday, with our next significant chance of rain arriving to start off next week’s work/school-week. Temperatures will rise back into the 60s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday.

