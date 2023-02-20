Lawton artist being honored for USPS Black Heritage stamp

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A special stamp dedication for the U.S. Postal Service’s Black Heritage series will be held in Lawton later this week.

The series’ 46th stamp, which honors Ernest J. Gaines will be dedicated at 4:00 p.m. Friday at the Family Life Center.

The stamp was painted by Lawton artist Robert Peterson, who will speak about the creative process and inspiration behind the stamp.

Gaines was a prolific author known for works like “A Lesson Before Dying” and The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.”

The event is free and open to the public.

