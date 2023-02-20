Expert Connections
Lawton artist being honored for USPS Black Heritage stamp

See the stamp and meet the artist on Friday
The series' 46th stamp, which honors Ernest J. Gaines will be dedicated at 4:00 p.m. Friday at the Family Life Center.

By Jarred Burk and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A special stamp dedication for the U.S. Postal Service’s Black Heritage series will be held in Lawton later this week.

The series’ 46th stamp, which honors Ernest J. Gaines will be dedicated at 4:00 p.m. Friday at the Family Life Center.

The stamp was painted by Lawton artist Robert Peterson, who will speak about the creative process and inspiration behind the stamp.

Gaines was a prolific author known for works like “A Lesson Before Dying” and The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.”

The event is free and open to the public.

