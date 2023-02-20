Expert Connections
Lawton resident now a millionaire thanks to lottery scratcher

She claimed her prize last week in Oklahoma City
By Jarred Burk
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton has a brand new millionaire according to the Oklahoma Lottery Commission.

Adriane claimed a $1,000,000 prize at the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center on Thursday last week.

Oklahoma Lottery officials said her winning “Grand Fortune” scratcher was purchased at the EZ GO on west Cache Road.

Adriane is the Oklahoma Lottery’s 78th millionaire and the first top prize winner for the Grand Fortune Scratcher.

