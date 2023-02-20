Local Black History Month events come to an end with NAACP stamp unveiling, jazz performance, and more

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools is ending their partnered Black History Month events with a Black Heritage Royal Tea Party, stamp unveiling, and more.

7News spoke with Dr. Regina Deloach, the director of diversity and inclusion for Lawton Public Schools, and Taron Epps, the Lawton Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President, about the upcoming events to close out Black History Month.

From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, at the Albert Johnson Sr. Auditorium, Soulful Story: A Jazz Performance by Taylor Deneen covering the history of Ella Fitzgerald will take place. It is sponsored by the Lawton Public Library and is free to attend.

At 4 p.m. on Friday, February 24, at the Bethlehem Baptist Church in the education building, an NAACP Black Heritage Stamp Unveiling will occur. The artist behind the stamp, Robert Peterson, will also attend.

A Black Heritage Royal Tea Party will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 26, at Mahali Events. Tickets for the event cost $25 and can be bought at the venue day of the event.

Last but certainly not least, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, at the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, The History of African Americans in Business will be held at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium. It will be presented by Professor Frederick Williams and close out the long list of events for the month. It is free to attend.

In addition to Professor Williams, local business owners will discuss the historical context of African Americans in business. They will also feature some modern-day examples of successful African American business owners.

This event will also be your last chance to see the African American artwork on display at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium.

For more information on these and other upcoming events during February, you can visit Lawton Public School’s website here.

