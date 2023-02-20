Medwatch: Detecting and treating Aneurysms

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - According to health experts, each year more than 15-thousand people die from complications surrounding aneurysms.

This type of condition pertains to when an artery becomes abnormally enlargened and ruptures, causing internal bleeding or even a stroke. Doctor Eugen Ivan of the Heart and Cardiovascular center in Lawton said aneurysms can form in our brain, intestine, spleen, and even the back of the knee. However, they typically form in the “AORTA” a vessel that sends blood from our heart to other parts of our body.

“The most common site where an aneurism would form in the aorta is in the abdomen. In the belly, it would become progressively larger. if that happens and it’s not corrected in time it can burst and the patient can die from that. It would be a catastrophic event,” said Dr. Ivan.

The cardiologist said if you’re a heavy smoker or if your family has a history of aneurysms, you have a higher risk of one forming.

“If they know somebody, especially on the male side, has had an aneurysm, then your risk will go up proportionally,” said Dr. Ivan.

Symptoms include Nausea and vomiting...Stiff neck...Blurred or double vision, sensitivity to light, seizures, and even confusion.

Doctor Ivan explained the dangerous thing about the condition is that some people won’t experience symptoms until it’s too late.

However, there is good news. The expert explained, thanks to new programs and technology, aneurysms can now be easily detected and treated before they become fatal.

“We have a program where we can detect even a very small aneurysm before it gets too large and life-threatening through an ultrasound. So I would say it’s very rare to die from an aneurysm nowadays unless the exception of them not seeing any medical professional,” said Dr. Ivan

