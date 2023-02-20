OCCRA KICKS OFF ROUND 1 OF RACING SEASON

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For the past 40 years, the Oklahoma Cross Country Racing Association has been giving Oklahoma dirt bike racers a place to come together for some friendly competition.

Shane Apple has been involved with OCCRA for eighteen years now, he says people of all ages come out and enjoy the fun.

“Anywhere from little mini 50′s to three years old to our oldest member who is 82 years old and still races every weekend,” Apple said.

The organization travels across the state of Oklahoma and sets up shop on different land loaned by volunteers, President Mary Doughty appreciates space that allows all 600 members to bring their bikes, four-wheelers, and more.

" We just keep growing and growing and growing and it is like Shane said a family organization just hanging together having fun racing and riding,” Doughty said.

Allen Aboujib has been racing for the past 10 years and encourages everyone to race no matter their skill set.

" We have brand new people that have never rode before that go to a dealership they buy a bike they want to get plugged into the community so they come out here and they instantly meet a bunch of friends that can help take their skill level,” Aboujib said.

Racing and meeting new people is one part but the competition can even be an escape for some.

“ All the things going on in the world right now is kind of ugly but you come out here and for this weekend it’s nothing but positive people. It paints a very different story of uh what the world I live in looks like and I really like that being surrounded by this positive energy,” Aboujib said.

The organization encourages everyone to bring their racing gear and go have some fun.

The next race will be on March 6th in Rush Springs.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.