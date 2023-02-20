Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter

The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.(WPTV, FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL JACKSONVILLE, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) – The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Thursday.

In the Palm Beach County Courthouse, Michael Hutto pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the 2020 shooting death of an 18-year-old woman.

Hutto told detectives that he and Lora Grace Duncan were on their way to the Florida Keys when they stopped at a Singer Island hotel.

The apparel executive said they were playing as if they were shooting with their finger and a gun, but then he pointed a gun at her and it fired.

Hutto said he put the gun in his backpack and drove away until he ran out of gas.

Deputies said he made it to Jacksonville, where deputies found him making delusional comments and crying.

Hutto was taken to a hospital, where he told deputies “I think I hurt my Gracie” and began to cry.

Copyright 2023 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Norman car dealership owner indicted
Former Norman car dealership owner indicted
Jesse Brown, 11, suffered an ankle injury while using a treadmill last month. His cousin says...
Family: Boy, 11, dies of infection after sprained ankle
With recreational marijuana going up for a vote in March, people are concerned with the potency...
OMMA discusses marijuana potency
The organization travels across the state of Oklahoma and sets up shop on different land loaned...
OCCRA kicks off round one of racing season
Several people have been arrested for Fentanyl related crimes in the past week.
Several arrests made in connection to Lawton drug trafficking

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Local Black History Month events come to an end with NAACP stamp unveiling, jazz performance,...
Local Black History Month events come to an end with NAACP stamp unveiling, jazz performance, and more
The series’ 46th stamp, which honors Ernest J. Gaines will be dedicated at 4:00 p.m. Friday at...
Lawton artist being honored for USPS Black Heritage stamp
Oklahoma Lottery officials said her winning “Grand Fortune” scratcher was purchased at the EZ...
Lawton resident now a millionaire thanks to lottery scratcher