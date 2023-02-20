Temperatures in the 70s to begin the week, and cold front rolls through Thursday morning | 2/19 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Tomorrow is looking to be a great start to the week. Cloud cover overnight will help keep heat down at the surface, which will lead to temperatures being the upper 40s to low 50s out the door in the morning. Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid 70s across Texoma, with a few areas south of the red river getting near the 80s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with west winds at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph is possible.

Tuesday will continue the warm trend with Texoma reaching the upper 70s to lowers 80s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with southwest winds at 15 to 25 mph. Winds gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Fire danger will be a concern on Tuesday with the warm temperatures and gusty winds. Wednesday will be our last day of warmer temperatures, as we will again reach the mid 70s. Rain is possible across Texoma in the morning, but skies will clear to be mostly sunny in the afternoon. Southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph will be present during the day, and gusts will be up to 40 mph. Fire danger will be near-critical in the afternoon because warm surface temperatures and the gusty winds.

Thursday morning a cold front will sweep through the area and drop temperatures back to seasonable. Thursday afternoon highs will be in the low 60s with mostly sunny skies. Friday will be the coldest day in the next week with temperatures only reaching the low 50s across Texoma.

Saturday will begin another warming trend with temperatures reaching the low 60s. Temperatures on Sunday will climb up to the low 70s with warm south winds at 5 to 10 mph. Rain is possible both Saturday and Sunday of next week, so both days have a 20 percent chances for rain. Next weekend is still several days out, so this is prone to change as we get closer. We will keep you updated during the week on what to expect!

Have a great week!

