Tuesday will be another unseasonably warm day with rain showers developing late | 2/20PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today was a great weather.. if only the sun was shinning would it was been a phenomenal weather day. Temperatures have varied anywhere from the upper 60s north to low 80s south. Temperatures by daybreak tomorrow will drop into the mid 40s with light winds and cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be another warm day with highs rising into the upper 70s to low 80s! The warm weather and drier airmass overhead will contribute to fire danger concerns. Avoid outdoor burning, dispose properly of your cigarette butts and report any flames/smoke to local authorities! Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s. Most of the day will remain dry and skies will be mostly cloudy. With that being said, don’t be surprised if you come across a sprinkle or two.

The better chance for rain is going to arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday. Numerous showers are expected as a disturbance moves across the region. Not only are showers expected but the chance for storms are also on the table. The time frame looks to be after 1AM Wednesday with isolated strong wind gusts being the main concern.

Wednesday won’t be a complete washout as showers will end by midday. Morning temperatures in the upper 50s. Afternoon highs will only be in the mid 70s. It’ll be a windy Wednesday with sustained winds out of the southwest at 20 to 30mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 40s. Fire danger concerns will yet again be in place Wednesday due to the right conditions coming together. A Fire Weather Watch will be in place for Harmon, Greer, Beckham counties in SWOK and Childress & Cottle counties in NTX from 12PM to 7PM both Tuesday and Wednesday.

We’ll finally see some sunshine on Thursday, possibly later in the afternoon Wednesday depending on how quickly rain moves out. Either way mostly sunny skies Thursday with highs in the mid 60s. North winds at 10 to 20mph. Temperatures in the morning will be in the mid 40s so you’ll likely need the jacket or extra layer.

Friday will be the coldest day with highs only in the mid 40s. North winds at 10 to 15mph. Unfortunately we are looking at more clouds than sun.

Rain chances will increase Saturday as moisture returns overhead our area. Temperatures will warm back to near average for Saturday with many in the low 60s. Highs on Sunday will rise into the upper 60s. A decent chance for widespread rain looks to be on the horizon for Sunday into Monday.

Have a great Tuesday! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.