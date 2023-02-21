Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

72-year-old pizza delivery driver shot on the job, police say

The 72-year-old driver is expected to survive from his injuries.
The 72-year-old driver is expected to survive from his injuries.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A 72-year-old pizza delivery driver in Ohio was shot while on the job Sunday night, according to police.

Officials with the Toledo Police Department said the driver was shot around 6:30 p.m. by an unknown person during an attempted robbery.

It is unclear if the shooter successfully got away with any money.

The 72-year-old driver is expected to recover from his injuries.

No other information about the case was provided. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Lottery officials said her winning “Grand Fortune” scratcher was purchased at the EZ...
Lawton resident now a millionaire thanks to lottery scratcher
A 2020 ice storm caused damage to our dish which led to where we are today.
EXPLAINER: What caused signal issues for some KSWO viewers, when it will be fixed
A decent chance for widespread rain looks to be on the horizon for Sunday into Monday.
Near record-breaking Tuesday with showers & storms to sweep through after midnight | 2/21 AM
Lawton rap artist Kane Kuhtti wants to promote change and unity with police through her latest...
Artist tries to spread message of unity through music video
The organization travels across the state of Oklahoma and sets up shop on different land loaned...
OCCRA kicks off round one of racing season

Latest News

Lawton Farmers Market will be hosting classes for those who have questions about gardening
When is the right time to garden?
"Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia," Biden said during his speech in Poland as the...
Biden in Poland says US and allies ‘have Ukraine’s back’
"Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia," Biden said during his speech in Poland as the...
'Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia:' Biden says while speaking in Poland
Vladimir Putin never gave the speech in 2022, as his troops rolled into Ukraine and suffered...
Russia to respect caps under START nuke treaty despite suspension
The veil is being pulled back on the City of Lawton’s mysterious “Blue Braveheart Project.”
City of Lawton planning to approve new company for Westside Industrial Park