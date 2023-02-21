Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

AMBER ALERT: Child taken from Claremore area; gray Ford Explorer, license plate KOT244

His mother Ciara Randall, 31, and her husband, Richard Randall, allegedly took Kaiden on...
His mother Ciara Randall, 31, and her husband, Richard Randall, allegedly took Kaiden on Thursday.(OHP)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAREMORE, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old boy who was reportedly taken by his non-custodial mother.

Kaiden Upshaw is described as 4 foot, 5 inches tall; 90 pounds with red hair. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and jeans with red shoes.

His mother Ciara Randall, 31, and her husband, Richard Randall, allegedly took Kaiden on Thursday.

They are believed to be driving a 2018 Gray Ford Escape, license KOT244.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma Lottery officials said her winning “Grand Fortune” scratcher was purchased at the EZ...
Lawton resident now a millionaire thanks to lottery scratcher
A 2020 ice storm caused damage to our dish which led to where we are today.
EXPLAINER: What caused signal issues for some KSWO viewers, when it will be fixed
A decent chance for widespread rain looks to be on the horizon for Sunday into Monday.
Near record-breaking Tuesday with showers & storms to sweep through after midnight | 2/21 AM
Lawton rap artist Kane Kuhtti wants to promote change and unity with police through her latest...
Artist tries to spread message of unity through music video
The organization travels across the state of Oklahoma and sets up shop on different land loaned...
OCCRA kicks off round one of racing season

Latest News

Lawton Farmers Market will be hosting classes for those who have questions about gardening
When is the right time to garden?
The veil is being pulled back on the City of Lawton’s mysterious “Blue Braveheart Project.”
City of Lawton planning to approve new company for Westside Industrial Park
A group of Lawton residents took to the stage as they auditioned for the first-ever “Lawton’s...
Talented artists showcase their entertainment skills in Lawton
A decent chance for widespread rain looks to be on the horizon for Sunday into Monday.
Near record-breaking Tuesday with showers & storms to sweep through after midnight | 2/21 AM